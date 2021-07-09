MORPHOSE Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00012964 BTC on major exchanges. MORPHOSE has a total market capitalization of $229,704.91 and $4,724.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

