MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 2,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. On average, analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

