Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 7,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 23,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

