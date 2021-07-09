Mpac Group’s (MPAC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Mpac Group stock traded down GBX 7.67 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 482.33 ($6.30). The stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.71. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £97.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77.
