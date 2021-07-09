Mpac Group’s (MPAC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Mpac Group stock traded down GBX 7.67 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 482.33 ($6.30). The stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.71. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £97.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

