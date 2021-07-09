Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

