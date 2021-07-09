Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

