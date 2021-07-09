MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of MRC Global worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.