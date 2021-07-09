MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $553.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.17. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $557.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.