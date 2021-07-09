mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.08 million and $1.29 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00055146 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018062 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.14 or 0.00897743 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

