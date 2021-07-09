mStable USD Price Reaches $0.93 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.28 million and $18,301.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.95 or 0.99905516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007300 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00057651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

