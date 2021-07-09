Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

