Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $256.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00016552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.