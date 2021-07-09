MurAll Price Tops $0.0006 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $448,085.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.67 or 0.00886344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005242 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,697,898 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,148,543 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

