Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,738 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of MUR opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

