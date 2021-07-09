My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003459 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00164541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,426.68 or 0.99933229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00935797 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

