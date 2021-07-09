Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $60,399.75 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.17. 427,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.