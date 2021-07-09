MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 33,517 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £63.14 million and a PE ratio of -72.00.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

