Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$16.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($20.04) and the highest is ($14.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,115. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

