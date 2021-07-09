Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$16.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($20.04) and the highest is ($14.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,115. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.