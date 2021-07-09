Name Change Token Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $750,996.16 and $102,488.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00925741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,651,568 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

