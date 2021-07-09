Nano (NANO) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $582.20 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00012943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

