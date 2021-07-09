Nasdacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,407.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $313,996.59 and $5,407.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,221,720 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.