Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Nasdaq worth $123,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

