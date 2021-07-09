National Bank Financial Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

TPZEF traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

