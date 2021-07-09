National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.54 Million

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $227.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.30 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $203.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NESR opened at $13.72 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 791.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 114,972 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

