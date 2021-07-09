National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.20 ($3.54). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.43), with a volume of 3,011,483 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

