National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,823 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

