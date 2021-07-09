National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.54. National Research shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 39,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter worth $453,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

