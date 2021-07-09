National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.54. National Research shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 39,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 134.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

