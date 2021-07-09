Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

