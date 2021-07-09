Neblio Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002736 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $826,872.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,030,818 coins and its circulating supply is 17,643,289 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.