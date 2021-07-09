Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $23.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.