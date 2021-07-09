Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

DCT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,036. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.