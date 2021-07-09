Nello Mainolfi Sells 48,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. 342,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

