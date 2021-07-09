Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $369,850.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NNI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $74.17. 51,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

