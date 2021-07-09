Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,232,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.