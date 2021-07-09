Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Neonode shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 12,111 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
