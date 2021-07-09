Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Neonode shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 12,111 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

