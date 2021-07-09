Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $395,062.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,763.22 or 0.99606811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007214 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

