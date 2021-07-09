NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 15728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $962.54 million and a PE ratio of 35.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

