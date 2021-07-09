Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84,951.47 and approximately $934.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.