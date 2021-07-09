Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells $37,854.51 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STIM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 162,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,224. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

