New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 7% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.69. 2,150,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,237,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

