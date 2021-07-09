NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NHIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. NewHold Investment has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

