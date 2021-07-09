Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Shares Up 4.2%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

