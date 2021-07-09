NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

