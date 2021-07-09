NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.09

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 63327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

