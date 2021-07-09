NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,757.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.01474183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00409911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001419 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017821 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002719 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

