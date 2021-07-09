NFT Index Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $637.56 or 0.01877870 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4,167.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00896340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005198 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

