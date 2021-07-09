NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,195.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $762.32 or 0.02245317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $319,410.77 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 419 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

