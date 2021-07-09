Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $39.56 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and approximately $529,339.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.65 or 0.06458980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.34 or 0.01501894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00402917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00150643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00627023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00334703 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,659,882,040 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,382,040 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.