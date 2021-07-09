Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 8.4% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 27,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 617,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.