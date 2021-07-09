Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 8.4% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 27,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 617,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
